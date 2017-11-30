My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Internet of Things

IOT: The Future of Mobile Apps Development

Hardware spending by consumers and businesses on IOT devices will total almost $3 trillion by 2020
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
IOT: The Future of Mobile Apps Development
Image credit: Shutterstock
Founder and Director, SquareBoat Solutions Private Limited
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today, technology has impacted humans, businesses and processes in many ways. There's an app to solve almost every problem or challenge that people face. It has changed the way people connect, communicate and collect the information. This revolution of using apps for everything was brought to automate manual tasks wherever possible and bring control to the smartphones. Therefore, the next obvious step was to give smartphones more power and control, by bringing the control of other devices to the smartphone as well. This is when IOT (Internet of Things) came to picture.

What is Internet of Things?

Internet of Things - is one of the most powerful creations in the IT industry after mobile app development, and is capable of connecting almost everything on the planet. The ubiquitous connectivity and communication among the objects will transform the ability to collect, analyze and distribute the data so that the insights gained can be turned into proactive actions.

Build IoT-friendly Mobile Apps

Mostly, IOT has been used for home automation, example being Philips Hue bulbs, D-link smart plugs etc. These products come with their dedicated apps to help users control these devices. There are also products which facilitate further development of IOT and the mobile apps associated with it, example being Amazon Echo, which uses a platform named Alexa, where mobile developers can add new functionalities to get more and more things automated. One of the recent example is the Alexa skill for LBB developed by my team which lets users to use LBB's platform with their voice.

Mobile Tech Trend Has Taken IoT into Mainstream Digital World

What is important to note here that smartphone is the epicentre of all that there is to do with IOT, after all IOT is all about bringing control to our hands and there is nothing that keeps our hands busy more than a smartphone does. The use of smartphones allows hardware manufactures to avoid putting a screen on their products because now they can leverage the screen of a smartphone. In addition to leveraging Smartphone's screen, gaining consumer data is another thing that manufacturers are happy about.

Spending on IoT Devices will be $3 trillion by 2020

As the appliances would be connected to a smartphone, manufacturers can easily access consumer data which can help them innovate further by making exactly what the consumers want. It is exactly this reason why hardware spending by consumers and businesses on IOT devices is projected to be almost $3 trillion by 2020.

Conclusion

Going forward the role of smartphones in implementing IOT is going to increase as companies strive to get real-time data to serve their customers better. It could well be a big disruption in the appliances industry, since companies implementing IOT would have a huge advantage over other companies, in designing better products for their customers.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Internet of Things

How Can IoT Bring a Change in the Hospitality Sector?

Internet of Things

Is Your Business Ready for the Internet of Things?

Internet of Things

The Dangers of the Internet of Things (Infographic)