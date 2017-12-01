The Compact Sony RX0 Can Reach Places That Conventional Cameras Simply Cannot

December 1, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony has packed the superior image quality of its RX series into the RX0, an ultra-compact, square camera with advanced photo and video capabilities. It features a 1.0-type stacked 15.3 MP Exmor RSCMOS image sensor, BIONZ X processor, and a wide-angle ZEISS Tessar T 24 mm F4 fixed lens to deliver high resolution and less distortion.

It has an Anti- Distortion Shutter of up to 1/32000 of a second and can shoot at up to 16 fps, meaning that even fast-moving objects are beautifully and accurately captured. Weighing in at just 110 grams and measuring 59 mm x 40.5 mm x 29.8 mm (WxHxD), the RX0 can be used as a standalone device, or as part of a multi-camera set-up to create a series of images from different perspectives.

Sony RX0. Image Credit: Sony.

The RX0 is waterproof at depths of up to 10 meters, shockproof when dropped from up to 2 meters, and crushproof to 200kgf/2000N, making it durable enough to withstand shooting in difficult situations where traditional cameras simply cannot go. It’s ideal in any shooting conditions including rain, underwater, or even in sandy or dusty environments. Get clickin’!

Related: Snap It: Sony Cyber-Shot HX350