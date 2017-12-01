My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

The Compact Sony RX0 Can Reach Places That Conventional Cameras Simply Cannot

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Compact Sony RX0 Can Reach Places That Conventional Cameras Simply Cannot
Image credit: Sony
Sony RX0
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony has packed the superior image quality of its RX series into the RX0, an ultra-compact, square camera with advanced photo and video capabilities. It features a 1.0-type stacked 15.3 MP Exmor RSCMOS image sensor, BIONZ X processor, and a wide-angle ZEISS Tessar T 24 mm F4 fixed lens to deliver high resolution and less distortion.

It has an Anti- Distortion Shutter of up to 1/32000 of a second and can shoot at up to 16 fps, meaning that even fast-moving objects are beautifully and accurately captured. Weighing in at just 110 grams and measuring 59 mm x 40.5 mm x 29.8 mm (WxHxD), the RX0 can be used as a standalone device, or as part of a multi-camera set-up to create a series of images from different perspectives.

Sony RX0. Image Credit: Sony.
The RX0 is waterproof at depths of up to 10 meters, shockproof when dropped from up to 2 meters, and crushproof to 200kgf/2000N, making it durable enough to withstand shooting in difficult situations where traditional cameras simply cannot go. It’s ideal in any shooting conditions including rain, underwater, or even in sandy or dusty environments. Get clickin’!

Related: Snap It: Sony Cyber-Shot HX350

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

French Inventor Is First to Cross English Channel Using a Hoverboard

Technology

3 Ways Technology Is Changing the Food-Growing Industry

Technology

Facebook Experiments With Mind-Reading Tech to Control VR