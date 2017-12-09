The Executive Selection: Dolce & Gabbana

December 9, 2017 1 min read

With the final season of Game of Thrones not back until at least as late as summer 2019, Dolce & Gabbana’s s new campaign for The One seems to have gone all out to quench fans’ thirst.

The One Eau de Toilette

GoT actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington front as the brand’s new faces for The One Eau de Toilette and The One for Men promos, both of which were shot in the streets of the Italian city of Naples.

A classic since 2008, created by Olivier Polge, The One for Men is an oriental, spicy fragrance at the heart, with refined base notes of cedar and amber.

Kit Harington in Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign for The One

As for The One Eau de Toilette, captured by perfumer Michel Girerad, it’s a floral fragrance with madonna lily as its key note, alongside hints of bergamot and vanilla.

