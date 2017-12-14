4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make the Most Out Of a Co-working Space

Co-working can become the best option for an entrepreneur if used wisely.

December 14, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the last few years, the total number of co-working spaces has increased in India and globally. From freelancers to independent workers or people who travel frequently, the spaces are helping every person who can’t afford a traditional office space. It also offers a solution to the problem of isolation that many freelancing population experiences while working at home.

If you are a budding entrepreneur who is considering joining a co-working space then here are few ways to make most of it. These working spaces are definitely much more than sharing desks, open workplace and making new connections.

Get to Know Your Co-workers :

Being an entrepreneur can get a bit difficult and lonely at times. Sharing space with other fellow entrepreneurs helps you build friendships with people who understand your feeling and act as pillars of support. Moreover, access to a large pool of smart minds helps you get early feedback on the product or service you are trying to build.

Rahul Agrawal, CEO, WorkSpace suggests to make the most of the co-working community, the entrepreneurs need to put yourself out there and take initiative in getting to know others.

"I have had instances in the past where a random conversation with a fellow entrepreneur has turned into something exciting and fruitful for both of us," he said.

Save On Office Cost :

Many startups around the world today need a co-working space which is scalable and cost-effective. However, Himanshu Bindal, Founder & CEO, ONE Co.Work feels with co-working spaces, entrepreneurs don’t need to worry about their scalability. It is the best option for businesses that grow multiple-folds within months.

" Entrepreneurs can gain a lot from co-working community because it provides a networking opportunity and connects with investor and mentor. Apart from these pointers, it’s a hassle-free experience.Startups/companies can focus on their core business without spending their time on admin jobs at a lesser cost (cost saving), " said Bindal.

Make the Most of Opportunities :

Co-working can become the best option for an entrepreneur if used wisely. Every entrepreneur encounters challenges and needs to de-stress from the unceasing work regime. These spaces today are helpful in ensuring the holistic wellness of entrepreneurs with facilities like spas, gyms, badminton courts, etc.

Sudeep Singh, Chief Evangelist, Gowork believes an entrepreneur can make use of the opportunities provided in the co-working campuses and further grow, not just professionally but personally as well.

"The networking/ mentoring sessions are aimed at building up the motivation and delivering expert insights in this space. Using such events to connect with colleagues and mentors works really well for entrepreneurs these days," shared Singh adding that one should also help others without expecting anything in return.

Share Your Knowledge :

Entrepreneurs can share knowledge to build relationships with their coworkers. Vineel Reddy Pindi, CEO, Collab House emphasized if entrepreneurs can provide value to their co-workers by sharing their expertise, then the chances are they will get more help in return.

"Sharing your knowledge will help you stay top of mind of your coworkers and will also motivate them to help you more. In a coworking space you find people with different backgrounds, often complementary to yours. You may be an expert in web development, but others may give financial advice or introduce you to a designer for your website," said Pindi.