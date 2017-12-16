The Executive Selection: Montblanc

December 16, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taking in cues from vintage auto racing, be it in terms of color schemes or design aesthetics, Montblanc’s Time- Walker chronograph runs on a Caliber MB 25.07 movement, with a vertically-aligned 30-minute counter at the top, a 12-hour counter at six o’clock, and a second counter at nine o’clock.

Of course, this watch has plenty of other details to relish in- we particularly like the patterned rims on the crown and edge of the bezel, reminiscent of the interior lines on the body of a classic car. Plus, check out the central red hand that displays the second- its tip is shaped in the form of a Minerva arrow, a signature look for a Montblanc timepiece.

Related: The Executive Selection: Breitling