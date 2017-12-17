Planning to Buy Pixel 2? Check Out Our Review First

The phone has a feature that recognizes what's playing in the ambience and displays it on the screen

December 17, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a selective Indian customer like me, I would want both the worlds if I am investing (Read: burning) something around 60 grand, on a PHONE! And Google Pixel 2 gives us an outstanding camera quality (conditions applied), buttery android oreo processor with an outdated design, with a promptly heating back cover and a deceptive colour scheme of the pictures where the colours become too saturated on another screen.

Elaborating on the camera, Google has never come with a better camera. It makes the pictures picturesque. But to test the waters, I clicked a picture in minimal light with some yellow LED lights in the backdrop. Result: good enough for a lazy Instagram post but not for a Facebook display picture. The picture had too much noise and the focus was quick to shift from my face to the guitar lying at the back, which was comparatively closer to the light source. Moreover, when I sent it to my friends, it appeared extremely saturated on their screens.

It’s a good attempt to align oneself in the latest series of the new-era phones. But again, new innovation? No! What’s great is a feature that recognizes what’s playing in the ambience and displaying it on the screen is amazing. It was quick to recognize an old Sinatra song and a new Beyonce one too. The phone has definitely upgraded from the slick aluminum back to a rather rough one. This might help people like me who are prone to phone-slips. The design of the phone is not sharp at all and I would say it’s a little disheartening to hold the phone and feel like you’re holding the old Pixel. But people who hate stretching out their hands and fingers to reach the icons would be happy using Pixel 2. The phone requires the user to go an extra mile to that Facebook app or calculator.

Skipping to the best part:

The phone has an astonishingly fluent Android processing system called Oreo and lack of cached data accumulation via bloatware that could slow down the phone’s processors. Besides that, the phone was able to survive for around 18 hours after a single charge. Yes, you don’t need metro port chargers now! In conclusion, I would say, Pixel 2 doesn’t bend or explode. However, if you have a Pixel already, you wouldn’t want to shift to Pixel 2 as it doesn’t offer too much from its predecessors.

The camera is definitely good with crisp colours but if my pictures would look different on somebody else’s phone, why would I want such a phone in the first place? It has the capability to disrupt the hi-end smartphone market too, just like the search engine monopoly but has to catch up a lot. What’s required is for Google to focus on how to make its phones an investment for the user and not just a way to burn a hole in the pocket for few good, but not good enough features. Guess we cannot have the best of both the worlds, at least with Google Pixel 2.

Body: 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm (5.74 x 2.74 x 0.31 in)

Display: AMOLED capacitive touchscreen; 16M colours

Protection of display: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform: Android 8.0

Memory: No SD card slot. Internal memory: 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

Camera: 12.2 MP, f/1.8, OIS, phase detection & laser autofocus, dual-LED flash,

Sound: Loudspeakers with stereo speakers; Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones

Features: Fingerprint (rearmounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer;

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery

Miscellaneous: Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White

Price Ranger: From Rs 60960.71

(This article was first published in the December issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)