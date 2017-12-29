Smartphones

See The Whole Picture: Nokia 8 Lets You Share Both Sides Of The Story

Image credit: Nokia
Nokia 8
Nokia 8 allows you to share both sides of the story at the same time! With the first ever Bothie feature, you can use the front and rear cameras simultaneously to capture memories in way that’s never been done before. Sharing is easy too: you can live stream using integrated Facebook Live and YouTube Live features, with just a press of a button.

Nokia 8 Bothie feature. Image credit: Nokia.
Nokia 8 features two 13 MP super-slim cameras -one in the front, and one in the back- that are powered by ZEISS optics. The dual image-fusion rear camera has both color and monochrome sensors, while the front camera is outfitted with a wide-angle autofocus lens.

 

Nokia 8. Image credit: Nokia.

The phone also features OZO spatial 360 audio, 4K video recording, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform to maximize performance. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.1, and it’s packaged to perfection with a polished aluminum unibody, and a bright 5.3-inch 2K polarized display, protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

