How Start-ups Can Change Traditional Work Routine

January 2, 2018 3 min read

A good work routine can set you up for success. While on the other hand, sticking to a traditional routine can make the office atmosphere dull. Few small changes in the workplace can improve motivation and morale of the employees. The workforce mindset is changing. More and more people are switching from their office to work in a way that’s more comfortable and beneficial.

Entrepreneur India lists out few ways startups can change the traditional work routine:

Allow Flexible Working Hours:

According to Rahul Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Workspace, startups should let the employees take more ownership of their work

“Allow your employees flexible working hours & remote working if needed. Focus on their goals and deliverables as opposed to time spent in the office. This will make them feel more responsible and committed towards the task at hand,” he said.

Move to a Shared Space:

The concept of shared office space is gaining popularity at a rapid pace in the Indian market.

Agrawal feels working out of a shared office helps startups offer multiple additional amenities to their employees that a small individual office cannot provide.

“Amenities like breakout areas and indoor games offer employees a place to unwind and relax, making them more productive,” he added.

Encourage Employees:

Startups predominantly attract millennials as core team members and early employees. They come with very different expectations of the workplace than did the previous generation of job seekers. These millennials and digital natives understand technology and it's trending intuitively. They are put off by micromanagement and lack of visibility into their career path.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder & Head of marketing, Wakefit.co believes a startup should give clear roles to the new generation of employees right from the beginning without treating them with kid gloves.

“This also means that they can be made accountable and they actually thrive in this challenging environment. One should encourage them to not be afraid to make mistakes (sometimes even with customers) in the service of customer experience. When they know the organization has their back, they stretch to achieve their goals and work hours and exact job role don't matter to them,” he said.

Fluidity in Finding Their Niche:

The days of looking for one kind of person to fit one mind of the role are gone.

Ramalingegowda emphasized once a millennial join he/she needs to know that even if that role doesn't align with his strengths the startup will work with him/her to find a role that does. And a startup is the perfect place to provide this fluidity.