Unimpressed by IP phones? That may be about to change.

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've found most IP-based phones to be limited in voice quality and low on features, and if you're tired of waiting for full-featured PBX systems that support voice-over-IP, Pingtel (www.pingtel.com) may have just the phone for you.

Out of the box, the xpressa is smarter than your average phone, offering multiple phone books, multi-party conference calling, multiple call and station support, call/park/pickup, auto-redial and more. And with Pingtel's Java-based Voice Internet-age Architecture (VIA), Application Service Providers and Java-proficient end users can create vertical IP-based applications that operate with or without a connected PBX system.

According to Jim Hourihan, vice president of marketing, when the $549 (street) xpressa ships by the end of the third quarter, it's likely to include Microsoft Outlook integration, and possibly intelligent call-filtering and handling features. Other applications to be tacked on by resellers may include personalized ring tones, automatic billing applications, virtual call centers and vertical sales applications.





Eric Brown, a regular contributor to pcworld.com, is a writer living in the Boston area.

Contact Source