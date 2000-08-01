Get Smart

Unimpressed by IP phones? That may be about to change.
If you've found most IP-based phones to be limited in voice quality and low on features, and if you're tired of waiting for full-featured PBX systems that support voice-over-IP, Pingtel (www.pingtel.com) may have just the phone for you.

Out of the box, the xpressa is smarter than your average phone, offering multiple phone books, multi-party conference calling, multiple call and station support, call/park/pickup, auto-redial and more. And with Pingtel's Java-based Voice Internet-age Architecture (VIA), Application Service Providers and Java-proficient end users can create vertical IP-based applications that operate with or without a connected PBX system.

According to Jim Hourihan, vice president of marketing, when the $549 (street) xpressa ships by the end of the third quarter, it's likely to include Microsoft Outlook integration, and possibly intelligent call-filtering and handling features. Other applications to be tacked on by resellers may include personalized ring tones, automatic billing applications, virtual call centers and vertical sales applications.


Eric Brown, a regular contributor to pcworld.com, is a writer living in the Boston area.
Contact Source

  • Pingtel, (781) 938-5306.

