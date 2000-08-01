Take It With You

Toshiba's Portege 7200CT notebook computer
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

Battery life need not be a concern when you use Toshiba's Portégé 7200CT notebook computer. Utilizing Intel's SpeedStep technology, the Portégé clocks down processor speed depending on the power source. Its Mobile Pentium III runs at full speed (600MHz) when directly connected to a power outlet; to maximize battery life while on the go, it runs at 500MHz. Adding to its portability: The Portégé measures 11.7 by 9.9 inches, weighs 4.3 pounds and is just a single inch thick. But just because it's skinny doesn't mean it won't serve your needs-it comes with 64MB RAM, a 12GB hard drive, a 13.3-inch TFT active-matrix display and an integrated V.90/K56 flex modem. A 0.75-inch optional DVD docking slice, complete with DVD-ROM, built-in Ethernet network support, a floppy-disk drive and an array of ports, makes it a high-performance desktop replacement.

Portégé 7200CT
Toshiba
(800) TOSHIBA
www.toshiba.com
Street price: $3,399

