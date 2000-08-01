Shaun Jackson Design's Doggie Bags supplementary carrying case that attaches to the case for your laptop

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With the Doggie Bags carrying case, leave the days of dog-eared brochures and sales collateral behind for good. Though designed specifically for the company's Lapdog bag, Doggie Bags actually attaches to any laptop case-so salespeople and mobile professionals can consolidate the two cases into one. Doggie Bags, which attaches saddlebag style, provides ample space for extras like printers, office supplies, files and media storage. Gone are the days of jamming presentation materials into the pockets of your laptop case or lugging around an extra attaché just to be able to carry it all with you. Made of rugged 1050 denier ballistics nylon, this puppy is sturdy, too.

Doggie Bags

Shaun Jackson Design

(888) 662-4300

www.sjdesign.com

Street price: $79.95