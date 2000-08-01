Good Dog

Shaun Jackson Design's Doggie Bags supplementary carrying case that attaches to the case for your laptop
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With the Doggie Bags carrying case, leave the days of dog-eared brochures and sales collateral behind for good. Though designed specifically for the company's Lapdog bag, Doggie Bags actually attaches to any laptop case-so salespeople and mobile professionals can consolidate the two cases into one. Doggie Bags, which attaches saddlebag style, provides ample space for extras like printers, office supplies, files and media storage. Gone are the days of jamming presentation materials into the pockets of your laptop case or lugging around an extra attaché just to be able to carry it all with you. Made of rugged 1050 denier ballistics nylon, this puppy is sturdy, too.

Doggie Bags
Shaun Jackson Design
(888) 662-4300
www.sjdesign.com
Street price: $79.95

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market