On The Mark

Virtual Ink's mimio portable PC peripheral that converts ordinary whiteboards into electronic whiteboards
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

Now you can conduct sales meetings from a central location no matter where your salespeople reside. Enter the mimio, a lightweight portable PC peripheral that attaches to ordinary whiteboards or flat surfaces, and instantly converts them into electronic whiteboards. Any image drawn on the whiteboard shows up on a PC, which can then be accessed by others via the Web in real time and in color. Special features include USB connectivity, handwriting-recognition software, and acoustic and IR (infrared) sensors in a data-capture bar that tracks marker motion. Its Microsoft NetMeeting direct interface enables Web conferencing on the NetMeeting desktop. Weighing just 2.5 pounds and measuring 24 inches when mounted, it can be easily folded in half and packed for portability. Comes with four marker jackets and pens.

Mimio
Virtual Ink
(877) MY-MIMIO
www.mimio.com
Street price: $499

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market