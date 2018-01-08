Dubai Studio City Launches A Hunt For Innovative Video Content Creators

January 8, 2018 2 min read

Are you a video producer in the region looking for the right platform to showcase your creations? Dubai Studio City (DSC), a support hub for media and broadcasting companies, in association with regional entrepreneurship enabler in5 has launched a video competition for the region’s creatives. DSC invites content creators to showcase their production talents through videos that cover a wide range of categories such as music, drama, gaming, animation, reviews, vlogging, and more.

The contest intends to be an opportunity for local content creators to promote their projects and attract a wider viewership for their original works. The winner of the challenge gets a three-month membership at in5 along with a chance to benefit from the training and mentorship programs offered and opportunities to connect with investors and industry experts. Supported by UTURN, an Arabic entertainment network on YouTube, the contest’s winner also gets an all-inclusive production support from UTURN, along with an exclusive opportunity to be featured on its platform.

Majed Al Suwaidi, MD, Dubai Studio City. Image credit:Dubai Studio City .

Commenting on the challenge, Majed Al Suwaidi, MD, Dubai Studio City, said in a statement, “The MENA region boasts one of the largest video audiences worldwide. According to, in the UAE alone, 50% of daily Facebook users watch at least one video a day. With the increased demand for online video content , there is plenty of room for creative ideas.” He added that he looked forward to seeing what the region’s talent pool can offer in terms of video creation, and nurturing them at an early stage.

Those interested need to upload their submissions on any video-sharing website and email the link to pitchnight@uturn.me. An expert jury panel will then shortlist 20 entrants, and the winner will be announced during a live screening event at the in5 premises. Hurry, and apply as the closing date for submissions is January 25, 2018.

