Big Emerging Markets

All the information you need to know on the world's key emerging markets

August 1, 2000 1 min read

The U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA) wants you to succeed when you are doing business abroad, and this site has gathered up all the key information on what the ITA has identified as the world's key emerging markets. The list of countries is rather short, and the collected data provides a handy resource on these countries as well as their business practices. A "news you can use" element is also dominant here, with detailed commentary on the leading sectors in the economy that are showing promise for U.S. exporters. In India, for example, computers and peripherals sit at the top of the charts. In Turkey, power plants are at the head of the lists. Scroll through these documents, and you just might find export opportunities to exploit.





Robert McGarvey writes on business, psychology and management topics for several national publications. To reach him online with your questions or comments, e-mail rjmcgarvey@aol.com.