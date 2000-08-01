The Write Stuff

A grammatical site for those who earned less than A's in English
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Is it who? Or whom? When do you write the numeral "7"? When do you spell out "seven"? You're not alone if you can't remember this stuff from high school. But face it: It's embarrassing to screw up grammar in business correspondence and speaking. Nobody wants to make a blunder in a pitch to a new client. So when you want a bit of fast assistance, log on to The Blue Book of Grammar, a well-organized site that gives the information you need (and skips the superfluous). For who and whom, for instance, the site advises using the "he/him" method: When you'd say he, it's a who; for him, it's a whom. Pretty simple and very useful-and that's the guiding philosophy here.


Robert McGarvey writes on business, psychology and management topics for several national publications. To reach him online with your questions or comments, e-mail rjmcgarvey@aol.com.

