The Write Stuff

A grammatical site for those who earned less than A's in English

August 1, 2000 1 min read

Is it who? Or whom? When do you write the numeral "7"? When do you spell out "seven"? You're not alone if you can't remember this stuff from high school. But face it: It's embarrassing to screw up grammar in business correspondence and speaking. Nobody wants to make a blunder in a pitch to a new client. So when you want a bit of fast assistance, log on to The Blue Book of Grammar, a well-organized site that gives the information you need (and skips the superfluous). For who and whom, for instance, the site advises using the "he/him" method: When you'd say he, it's a who; for him, it's a whom. Pretty simple and very useful-and that's the guiding philosophy here.





