4 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Actor Farhan Akhtar

January 9, 2018 3 min read

Call him an actor, director, producer or singer, Farhan Akhtar dons many creative hats and is one of the talents that Bollywood boasts of today. Born to screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar has risen to be named amongst one of the biggest stars of today’s times. He didn’t have to ride on the success of his father, for Akhtar, with his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hain created a modern era classic for the Indian audiences, one that is still fresh in our minds.

For founders, there’s a lot to learn from the versatile Farhan Akhtar. On his 44th birthday, Entrepreneur India lists out four things that entrepreneurs can learn from the actor.

Multi-tasking

Be it acting, directing, producing or singing (given the requirement of Bollywood films, dancing too), Akhtar knows how to do it all. But the trick lies in balancing it all well, as reports suggest that for his next directorial venture Don 3, Akhtar plans to take a break from acting to concentrate on the film’s direction. In an interview with a national daily, Akhtar credits his ability to multi-task to his love for entertaining people. Like Akhtar, entrepreneurs should be able to take care of all aspects of their business, while focusing one at a time.

Not Afraid to Take a Risk

Akhtar’s films as a director (Dil Chahta Hain, Lakshya to name a few) have all seen not just critical success but have also set the box office registers ringing. However, while he became famous as a director, Akhtar was not afraid to take a risk and became an actor. As if this was not enough, he also decided to sing for his films! Both his acting and singing capabilities have been more than just well received by the audience.

Opinionated

When it comes to controversial topics, most Bollywood actors are afraid to take a stand. However, Akhtar has not been one amongst them. Be it the recent Padmavati issue, where Akhtar said that bans on films don’t serve any purpose or the much dramatized Hrithik-Kangana controversy, he has not held himself back.

He has also taken a strong stand when it comes to women’s issues, with his initiative MARD – Men Against Rape and Discrimination.

Entrepreneurs too need to be bullish about the issues they believe in so as to make a difference in the world with their product.

Perseverance

One of the most important qualities an entrepreneur should possess is perseverance. The idea that no matter what comes their way, they have to pursue their idea strongly. And here is where they can take a leaf out of Akhtar’s experience in films. Akhtar’s dedication for his role as Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was something that was appreciated across the film industry. Even for his role as an Anti-terrorist Squad Officer in Wazir, he went through intense physical training.