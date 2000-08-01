Wise Buys
Reviews of ClickStamp Online, an Internet postage solution, and BuyByByte, a Web site that allows merchants to post items for sale for free
1 min read
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Going postal: ClickStamp Online is an Internet postage solution that allows you to access postage via the Internet. Postage is printed in the form of digital indicia as required by the USPS's Information Based Indicia Program. Using three basic office tools-a PC, a Net connection and an inkjet or laser printer-you can print First-Class Mail, Priority Mail, Express Mail and Parcel Post postage. Customers can register for ClickStamp Online at www.pitneyworks.com. The service costs $1.49 per month, plus postage.
- Small company, big solution: Scores of very small retailers, craftspeople and antiquers can become members of a Web site called BuyByByte, which allows merchants to post their products-including photos, graphics and product descriptions-on the site for free. BuyByByte processes purchases of your products using its e-commerce account. When a sale is made, the credit-card transaction is automatically taken to an escrow account that awaits e-mail confirmation of shipment. BuyByByte keeps about 10 percent of the transaction. For more information, visit www.buybybyte.com.
Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.