New Year, New You: The Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit launches its first smartwatch just in time to help with your fitness goals in the new year. Fitbit Ionic runs on Fitbit OS, the company’s new operating system for smartwatches, which includes the Fitbit App Gallery, where you can select the apps you need and watch faces that appeal to you. The App Gallery offers a range of health and fitness apps like Exercise, Fitbit Coach, Relax, Timer, and other smart features like on-board music and notifications.

Everything you need is all on one platform. You can access workouts or listen to Audio Coaching sessions, store and play more than 300 songs in 2.5 GB of storage, automatically track your run with autopause for short breaks, and see real-time pace and distance information right on your wrist. Other features include a new swim exercise mode as the device is water resistant up to 50 meters, improved heart rate tracking with enhanced PurePulse technology, and an integrated antenna for stronger connections to GPS and GLONASS satellites.

Ionic also has a new relative peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, which makes it possible to track deeper health insights like the likelihood of having sleep apnea in the future. Plus, Ionic extends basic smartphone notifications when you receive call, text and calendar alerts, as well as notifications from social apps on your smartphone like Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, Slack, Snapchat and more. If you’ve resolved to get fit in the new year, Ionic is an ideal accessory to help you see it through.

