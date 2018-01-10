Delivery

Order Postmates? It Might Arrive Via an Autonomous Ford.

The automaker is teaming up with Postmates for autonomous delivery trials.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Order Postmates? It Might Arrive Via an Autonomous Ford.
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

In the future, takeout, groceries and other things you order through the delivery startup Postmates might arrive via a self-driving Ford.

The automaker is teaming up with Postmates for autonomous delivery trials. As part of this partnership, the companies plan to conduct pilot programs throughout the year to understand "how self-driving technology could change the delivery experience for consumers, enable brick-and-mortar retailers to reach new customer bases, and transform the way commerce moves," Ford's Vice President of autonomous vehicles and electrification Sherif Marakby wrote in a blog post.

Postmates is an app and web-based service that connects customers with "local couriers who can deliver anything from any store or restaurant in minutes," the company says on its website. Originally launched in its hometown of San Francisco, the service is now available in more than two dozen states and the District of Columbia (to see if it's available in your area, head here).

The companies hope this partnership leads to more efficient deliveries and helps consumers connect with small and local businesses in their area, according to Marakby.

"The way commerce is moving around in cities is dramatically changing, and emerging technology will undoubtedly have an impact on the future of on-demand delivery," Marakby wrote. "With the knowledge we'll gain from our partnership with Postmates, we anticipate we'll be able to better deploy self-driving technology in a way that can help people get what they need faster, while also supporting local businesses that are a big part of communities around the world."

Last year, Ford teamed up with Domino's to carry out a self-driving pizza delivery experiment in Ann Arbor, Mich., using Ford's Fusion Hybrid vehicles for deliveries.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Delivery

Ford Wants This Creepy Robot to Bring Its Autonomous Deliveries to Your Door

Delivery

Segway Is Getting Into Autonomous Deliveries

Delivery

Order Postmates? It Might Arrive Via an Autonomous Ford.