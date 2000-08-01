Wise Buys

Reviews of Apps.com, a Web site with Web-based software and information on application service providers, and ZoneAlarm, a computer system monitor
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • Applications galore: It's fairly obvious that the next wave in software applications isn't going to be the kind you buy in a box from your local office superstore. Instead, you'll be turning to the Web more and more to get your next software fix-not to simply download applications, but also to use them right online. Apps.com is touting itself as the leading resource for Web-based software and Application Service Providers (ASPs). At this site, you'll find more than 5,000 applications sorted into categories like "Business," "Computers," "Productivity Tools," "Finance and Investing," "Home and Family" and more. This is the place to go to find tools like financial calculators, conferencing, data storage and backup, Web site management, and customer-relationship management. A word of warning: You'll be craving a speedy Internet connection if you opt to run programs via the Web.
  • Virus protection: The Internet keeps getting scarier and scarier. Uglier and uglier viruses keep thwarting day-to-day business, bringing some companies to a halt for days. It's time to arm your computer with protection that monitors it at all times. ZoneAlarm not only monitors your system for anomalies, but also lets you designate which programs on your computer have access to the Net and pops up a warning if something happens-great for computers that are always hooked to the Net via DSL or cable. A recently added function is MailSafe, which monitors incoming e-mail viruses like ILOVEYOU. You can't beat the price: It's free to consumers and $19.95 for businesses.

 

Cassandra Cavanah is a computer journalist with an entrepreneurial focus who's made a homebased career of writing and consulting on tech-related issues. She can be reached at ccavanah@earthlink.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry