What Price Technology?

An inexpensive way to introduce your new product

August 1, 2000 1 min read

Do you have a product or technology that costs a little more than you can afford to develop? If you can't handle the cost of introducing your product, visit the Global Forum for Technology exchange at www.yet2.com. Everyone from big companies to lone inventors can find partners via this site. Registering your product idea is free, and provides at least one significant benefit: Potential financiers of new technology visit the site as well.





Don Debelak is a new-business marketing consultant and the author of Bringing Your Product to Market (John Wiley & Sons). Send him your invention questions at dondebelak@uswest.net.