Hungry For More

Tell people where to eat and how to get there.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Unless you've been living under a rock, you may have noticed Americans love to eat out. If you smell opportunity every time you pass a restaurant, consider a business in the restaurant aftermarket industry. Here are three ideas to chew on:

1. Interactive restaurant Web site

Paul Lightfoot, 30, appears to have concocted the perfect blend of technology and his passion for restaurants. In 1998, he and co-founder Bob Thomas, 30, came up with the idea for foodline.com as a way to leverage the Internet to make the interaction between restaurants and their customers more efficient. To the consumer, foodline.com is an online restaurant guide where you can make reservations, but it also provides technology solutions to restaurants by giving them Web-based marketing tools and consumer data.

Headquartered in New York City, foodline.com currently serves 23 markets, using partnerships with companies such as CitySearch.com and Zagat.com. "I didn't set out to do something small," Lightfoot says. The company started off with an investment of $250,000 raised from personal savings, as well as family and friends. Subsequent angel and institutional investors have put millions of dollars into the company. "We're the kind of company that has to spend a lot to grow," Lightfoot says.

2. Guide to affordable restaurants

Make it easy for people on a budget to find a good meal and you'll tap a ready and willing market. Marc Kravitz, 31, formed Spirit of '76 Publishing in 1999 to produce $18 and Under: The Guide to Reasonable Dining and Entertainment in Philadelphia. "A lot of guides give descriptions that are basically paid advertising," Kravitz says. "My book consists of objective reviews."

The Philadelphia guide, updated annually, fits in a pocket, retails for $9.95 and is sold in local bookstores and on the Internet. Kravitz also markets versions with customized covers to companies as alternatives to traditional giveaways or gift premiums. With about $15,000 in start-up capital, Kravitz says he broke even his first year and expects to turn a profit in 2000. He's considering his expansion options, which include the possibility of taking $18 and Under to other cities.

3. Internet restaurant guides

Start-up entrepreneurs will probably have to do these guides locally. Anne Karle-Zenith of Brooklyn decided to create a local restaurant guide on the Internet. Karle-Zenith, 35, and her husband Lenny Zenith, 39, took $10,000 of savings and launched tasteofbrooklyn.com last October. Karle-Zenith doesn't consider the large online and print dining guides direct competition, because her site focuses exclusively on Brooklyn and its various neighborhoods and is more comprehensive. She admits, however, that "it's difficult to make money from advertising on a content-driven site. You have to have something that goes along with your site that has the potential to generate revenue." She's currently working on a plan to turn tasteofbrooklyn.com into a marketplace guide, complete with personal Web pages for local businesses.

These businesses are only the first course in a wide-open market. So who wants to be a restaurateur?

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market