Dubai International Innovation Show Aims To Be A Platform For Change Makers
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Are you keen on getting acquainted with the latest trends relating to technology and innovation that are shaping the global future? The Dubai International Innovation Show wants to be a platform that can help you engage and collaborate with business leaders, expert speakers, and other global talent who are making a change. Taking place on February 7-8, 2018 at the Amity University campus in Dubai, the event brings together a line-up of industry experts who will share insights “to engage, inspire and transform the audiences.”
For more details on the event and/or to secure a spot for yourself, visit the official page here.
