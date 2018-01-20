Dubai International Innovation Show Aims To Be A Platform For Change Makers

January 20, 2018 2 min read

Are you keen on getting acquainted with the latest trends relating to technology and innovation that are shaping the global future? The Dubai International Innovation Show wants to be a platform that can help you engage and collaborate with business leaders, expert speakers, and other global talent who are making a change. Taking place on February 7-8, 2018 at the Amity University campus in Dubai, the event brings together a line-up of industry experts who will share insights “to engage, inspire and transform the audiences.”

Image credit: Dubai International Innovation Show.

Business owners, employees, aspiring entrepreneurs, and others interested to network with innovators and discover latest inventions can attend the event and benefit from it. A few topics to be discussed at the event include revamping business model innovation, and leveraging market potential with creativity, among others. Some of the key speakers who will address the gathering are Ahmed Elafifi, founder and Chief Relaxation Officer, Tranquini GmbH, Idriss Al Rifai, founder and CEO, Fetchr , Muhammad Chbib, CEO, Tajawal.com, Omar Soudodi, MD, PayFort and H.E. Sara Al Madani, Board member, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others.

For more details on the event and/or to secure a spot for yourself, visit the official page here.

