How These Entrepreneurs Turned the Tide in Their Favour

January 20, 2018 2 min read

Experiences make a man, and even an entrepreneur. And perhaps, experiences are the second names for the lessons learnt from mistakes that one makes, ontime, with-time. Entrepreneur reaches out to few such new age leaders across sectors, to find out what they learnt from their past errors.

Quality Is More Important Than Quantity - Samar Singla, Founder, Jugnoo

The cost of bad hires is significant and can bring down a team, resulting in wastage of time and effort. Initially we had hired people at a fast pace, which in turn resulted into bad hiring. Hence, we later slowed down the process. It further led me to believe that quality is more important than quantity, thus ensuring that we have the right set of people even if few.

Going Deep Instead Of Wide - Jasmine Kaur, CEO and Cofounder, The Green Snack Co.

For products like ours, which are in the premium segment, we realized that most of our revenue was coming from the top three or four cities and therefore, it did not make sense to focus our energies and resources across 20 cities. Now we concentrate on the top few markets, penetrate them, establish our brand there and once we see numbers are satisfactory there, we move on to the next market .

My Journal Helped Me In Strategizing My Work - Harkirat Singh, MD, Woodland

While establishing Woodland, there were times when I realized that certain strategies weren’t working. My approach has always been to admit to my mistake as early as possible and then trying to resolve it sooner. Now, to resolve such issues I started making a journal every day, noting down what mistakes I made and also the important things which made my work productive and as well as creative.

Learning The Time Management Trick - Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies

When I first started my career, I was eager to learn and deliver. I would often take on more work than I could manage in 24 hours! It was then I learned that time management is truly essential and I started maintaining a strict planner that would help me become more productive.

