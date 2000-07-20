Internet Marketing Musts

You've got Web traffic, but are people visiting more than once? See how a simple newsletter can get the return traffic you want.

July 20, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to marketing on the Internet, creating and maintaining a Web site is only the first step. Electronic newsletters or discussion lists are a must. The Web is a passive medium; visitors have to type in your address to go to your Web site. Unless you remind people you're out there, you just have to hope they'll remember to come back. Newsletters can offer special-interest information to subscribers to stimulate returns to your Web site for more in-depth information. Below are some tips for creating a successful newsletter: