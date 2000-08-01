Wire-Free America

Not only wire-free--these franchisees became boss-free within their own industry.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Though sick of the corporate mold, many executives still love their industry. After laboring in the retail department of Bell Atlantic for five years, Bill Bolton, 41, and Mike Sabbatini, 30, faced this dilemma. "I enjoyed working for Bell Atlantic Mobile," says Sabbatini, "but wanted to pursue a venture on my own."

Their answer? Wireless Zone, a franchise that sells and activates mobile phones. Since their former employer is the sole provider for the local Wireless Zones, that franchise was a natural vehicle for the partners' independence.

Bolton and Sabbatini opened their first store in April 1999 in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, spending only $20,000. After this success, they opened a second store in Trenton, New Jersey, this February, and plan to open another in November. Currently, they activate 350 phones a month.

While this venture led to more money-not to mention their coveted freedom-Bolton and Sabbatini didn't have to sacrifice connections with either their previous employer or industry. Just call it an entrepreneurial plunge into charted waters.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market