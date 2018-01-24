KFC

KFC Chicken Wings Box Doubles as a Quadcopter

Buying Smoky Grilled Wings from KFC in India also gets you a build-it-yourself drone.
Image credit: KFC via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Usually the best thing to do with a KFC box after eating the delicious chicken inside is recycle it, but that's not the case in India for the next couple of days. Order the right thing and the box your chicken comes in can be turned into a fully-functional quadcopter.

As Engadget reports, the drone is called KFO and is unfortunately limited to KFC locations in India, and only available on Jan. 25 and 26. So it's clearly a marketing promotion, but quite an extravagant and expensive one.

Select KFC locations in Bangalore, Gurgaeon, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigrah, Pune and Kochi will stock the drone boxes, but to get one you must order Smoky Grilled Wings. The box they come in contains everything required to build the quadcopter, which is then controlled using an iOS or Android smartphone app.

It's unlikely the drone box will make its way to the U.S. simply because of the costs involved of offering it. You can't ship all the components to make a quadcopter for the price of a box of chicken wings and expect to make a profit. Not unless you increase the price to a point nobody would pay for some wings.

