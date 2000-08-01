Franchisees Wanted

Money Mailers wants to help--and it has the jump-start program to prove it.
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

The tight labor market is good for employees, but not so good for search-weary employers. The same goes for franchises, which have been offering creative incentives to attract new buyers. Money Mailer LLC, a direct-mail marketing franchise based in Garden Grove, California, takes pride in its latest incentive, the Millennium PowerStart Program.

Launched in January, the program encompasses all three of the franchisee's major responsibilities: selling ad space, manufacturing those ads, and mailing them to designated homes during a certain time period or mailing cycle. While franchisees usually obtain five zones upon paying the $30,000 franchise fee, this program throws in an extra zone for any two of the first three mailing cycles. Participants also receive a production credit for 25 ads to be used in that zone, thereby earning back a portion of the fee from the start.

What's the main goal of the program? Says Bill Blackmon, vice president of franchise development, "We're deeply committed to making sure that our franchisees get off to a fast and successful beginning."

