Franchise Enlightenment
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Want to learn more about how to find the right franchise for you and how to make it work once you get it? Then attend a Franchise Management Certificate Program. Spanning 21/2 days, these innovative programs offer 12 expert-hosted sessions sure to answer all your questions. The next program runs October 19 to 21 at the Camino Real Hotel in El Paso, Texas. For more information, contact Carolyn Gough or Laura Velarde, The Franchise Center, College of Business Administration at the University of Texas, El Paso, (800) 687-4512, or visit www.utep.edu/fc.