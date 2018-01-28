These 'Law-preneurs' are Clearing Up the Legal Mess Digitally

These top 'law-preneurs' of India share how they are gaming up in the legal space digitally

January 28, 2018

Running a business in India is anyways no cakewalk and what adds to is the great Indian legal mess. So we asked these 'law-preneurs' how they are clearing it up.

INDIAFILINGS

Back in 2012, Lionel Charles found it cumbersome to access legal help to set up his business in India. This gap gave birth to IndiaFilings in 2013. With 30,000 customers from Axis Bank to SunPharma, IndiaFilings provides an easy platform through its app. It not only provides financial and GST assistance but also educates entrepreneurs about the several company setup proceedings. He adds "With 7,000 professionals from legal and finance, we directly connect our customer to the required professional solving their issues and eventually start their venture."

INSTALLS - 10,000- 50,000

VAKILSEARCH

From TaxiforSure, Bigbasket to the giants like Amazon and Snapdeal, Hrishikesh Datar's VakilSearch has made life easy for many brands. VakilSearch, founded in 2016, not only helps entrepreneurs to access legal help but also provides a platform for the lawyers to access documents. "Not all documents are always handy for law practitioners. Through VakilSearch's Libra app we plan to make required documents accessible to all lawyers across India," states Datar.

INSTALLS - 10,000- 50,000

LEGALRESOLVED

Shant Berwal's Legalresolved, a Gurugram based start-up, is a consultation platform bridging the gap between a customer and lawyer. One needs to create an account with Legalresolved following which, they can post a question. The clients get to choose their lawyer to chat, video chat or meet in person. This app chooses the lawyers on the basis of client's location.

INSTALLS - 10,000- 50,000