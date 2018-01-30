Starbucks Is Reportedly Selling an Instagram-Worthy Millennial Pink Latte in Japan

Starbucks has debuted a range of brightly colored beverages over the past year, from the Unicorn Frappuccino to the Zombie Frappucino to the Mermaid Frappuccino. Now, in Japan, the coffee chain is rolling out a drink with a more muted hue.

Through Valentine’s Day, customers at Japanese Starbucks locations can try the new "Pink Medley Tea Latte,” according to Metro UK. If the color of the pink medley looks familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen it everywhere over the past few years. “Millennial pink,” as it’s been dubbed, is a trendy, more subdued, salmon shade of the traditionally girly color.

“It’s ironic pink, pink without the sugary prettiness,” Véronique Hyland wrote for The Cut in August 2016.

The pastel drink contains steamed milk and a blend of Teavana jasmine tea called Joyful Medley, which is flavored with orange, peach, apple and strawberry.

Related: Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building

Many of those who have already tried the Pink Medley Tea Latte have of course posted photos of it on Instagram. The social platform has nearly 31,000 posts tagged #millennialpink and 924 (as of Jan. 30) tagged #pinkmedleytealatte.