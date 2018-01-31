Entrepreneurship

How This Event Recognized the Budding Entrepreneurs of Nashik & Helped Them Grow

Nashik Entrepreneurs Forum organised 'Building Sustainable Enterprises' event in the presence of global business icons
Image credit: Nashik Entrepreneurs Forum
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

For entrepreneurs, attending events is a great way to network with investors, mentors and peers. At these gatherings, they are able to learn from seasoned entrepreneurs, build business opportunities and also get a better insight on the market they are operating in.

Understanding the needs of entrepreneurs, Nashik Entrepreneurs Forum organised ‘Building Sustainable Enterprises’ event in the presence of global business icons. The event was conducted at Hotel Express Inn earlier this January.

Encouraging Entrepreneurship

The annual interactive event was organized by founder chairman Sanjay Lodha and Ajay Bohora. For budding entrepreneurs, the event was the perfect place to find the mantra to be successful. The educative event aims at helping first generation entrepreneurs find new pathways for business growth, thus making the event the perfect platform for budding founders of start-ups to interact with successful businessmen and take home notes on entrepreneurship.

The session was all about the problems new entrepreneurs face and how can they tackle the same successfully. The vital objective of this conference was to create and encourage people to become entrepreneurs.

A Lot To Learn

The event saw the presence of renowned national and international personalities. Interactive sessions were conducted on out-of-the-box thinking and leadership lessons by dignitaries like Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of AI Dobowi Group, Dubai, Dr. Harshad Mehta, Diamond King of the World & Chairman, 7c group, Dubai, Raghu Raman, Group President Reliance Industries, Pravin Darade, Secretary to Chief Minister of Maharashtra & Addl. Commissioner to MMRDA and Mahesh Zagade, Divisional Commissioner, Nashik Division. The participation and lessons from these established men from business as well bureaucracy helped entrepreneurs know more about administrative processes.

Veteran entrepreneurs like Venkatesh Iyer, founder of GoliVadaPav, shared his success story of India's first national food chain and Narayan Shelar, Founder & Chairman,  HotelExpress Inn, spoke about how they built their businesses with hard work, technology adoptions & team support.

Talking about holistic development and value creation, Abhaya Kumar, Founder of Shasun & LifeCell, a $700 million company shared insights on how to differentiate your business from the competition.

When we are talking about building businesses, how can one ignore the use of social media for growth! Nishit Lal, mentor & bestselling author spoke about social media strategies while Manish Pandey, Social Media Evangelist and Brand Head, Josh Talks, explained how social media is changing lives of people and how businesses can use the same to scale their growth.

The event also saw participation from women leaders like Namita Kohok, Mrs. Global united 2017 USA, Rupa Naik, Senior Director, projects, World Trade Centre and Vidita Mungi and Vasundhara Talware, life coach.

