Startup Financing

Palestine Startup Bambinotes Raises Seed Funds From Ibtikar Fund

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Palestine Startup Bambinotes Raises Seed Funds From Ibtikar Fund
Image credit: Bambinotes MENA
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bambinotes, a Palestine-based startup digitizing parent-teacher communication for pre schools, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed investment from VC firm Ibtikar Fund. Having launched in MENA in March 2017, Bambinotes is a subscription-based platform that creates a channel of communication between early-childhood education institutions and parents, via web and app, thereby saving schools time and money, and allowing parents to stay updated, while going paperless. Prior to this funding, the startup received monetary support from Ibtikar Funs in June 2017, being a part of their accelerator program. Bambinotes aims to use the funding proceeds to “scale services in the MENA region, and reach out to more nurseries and pre schools with focus on the GCC area.”

While the region’s kindergartens and pre schools typically communicate with parents via phones or through social media, Bambinotes believes that their web platform and app saves time, cost and resources for their clients. Currently serving over 1,000 users through client organizations across Palestine, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, a few key features of the solutions include public announcements, personal messaging to individual parents, learning and assessment reports, events schedule etc.

Image credit: Bambinotes.

Bambinotes’ CEO Odeh Awwad believes that Ibtikar Fund’s local and regional network can help open doors for Bambinotes, and specifically appreciates the VC firm’s “open-door policy, which helps in taking faster strategic business decisions.” Ibtikar’s special focus on Palestinian startups made them Awwad’s VC of choice when Bambinotes was looking to raise funds. “As they have great relation with the startups ecosystem in Palestine, and they act hand in hand with funded startups when it comes to operational level, and strategic planning, it’s not only about funding, but also mentorship, and valuable advice along the way,” he says. 

Commenting on the Bambinotes investment, Habib Hazzan, Managing General Partner, Ibtikar Fund, says in a statement, "We believe that there is a great opportunity for the success of Bambinotes in the Arab world. It is the first of its kind in the region, in terms of its comprehensiveness, up-to-date technology, and ease of use, and the first platform available in Arabic. Bambinotes provides kindergartens with the opportunity to offer competitive, new, and easy to use services, and gives parents the opportunity to be more involved in their children’s development and education."

Related: Palestine VC Firm Ibtikar Fund Raises US$2.5 Million From Regional And Global Investors

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Financing

What Pig Poop Taught Me About Growing a 20-Year-Old Business

Startup Financing

KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo

Startup Financing

UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round