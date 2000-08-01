Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

August 1, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

East Coast Video Show 2000

September 26-28, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. A forum for professionals in the video industry. Contact Kimbirly Orr, Advanstar Communications Inc., 201 E. Sandpoint Ave., #600, Santa Ana, CA 92707, (800) 854-3112.

NAMA - National Convention and Tradeshow

October 5-7, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Serves the contract-food-service and office-coffee-service industries. Contact Susan Ralston, NAMA, 20 N. Wacker Dr., #3500, Chicago, IL 60606, (312) 346-0370.

Variety's Showbiz Expo NY

October 5-7, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. The premiere event for the entertainment production industry in New York. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-4820.

NASCORE 2000 North American Specialty Coffee & Beverage Retailers' Expo

October 6-8, RiverCentre Convention Complex, St. Paul, Minnesota. Contact Jan Gibson, Fresh Cup Publishing Co., P.O. Box 14827, Portland, OR 97293, (800) 548-0551.

Northeast Pizza Show

October 11-12, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pizza industry supply and service show. Contact Bill Oakley, McFadden ProTech Publishing, 137 E. Market St., New Albany, IN 47150, (812) 949-0909.

The Pet Industry Christmas Trade Show

October 13-15, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Chicago. One of the pet industry's largest order-writing shows. Contact H.H. Backer Associates Inc., 200 S. Michigan Ave., #840, Chicago, IL 60604, (312) 663-4040.

Art Methods & Materials Show 2000

October 15-17, Pasadena Center, Pasadena, California. What's new in art materials. Contact VNU Expositions, P.O. Box 17413, Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC 20041, (703) 318-0300.

InformServices 2000

October 19-20, Navy Pier-Festival Hall, Chicago. Business printing expo, with products ranging from business forms to office products. Contact Document Management Industries Association, 433 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301, (703) 836-6232.

Amusement Industry Expo

October 24-26, International Exposition Center, Cleveland. Contact Offinger Management Co., 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 3388, Zanesville, OH 43702, (740) 452-4541.

Mid-Atlantic Foodservice, Lodging & Beverage Expo

October 25-26, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium, Maryland. Contact Kitty Whittington, The Restaurant Association of Maryland, 6301 Hillside Ct., Columbia, MD 21046, (800) 874-1313.

In-Cosmetics USA

November 16-18, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Materials used in the production process of cosmetics, toiletries and fragrances. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-4820.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Virtual Expo

Ongoing online virtual show at www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.