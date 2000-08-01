Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

East Coast Video Show 2000
September 26-28, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. A forum for professionals in the video industry. Contact Kimbirly Orr, Advanstar Communications Inc., 201 E. Sandpoint Ave., #600, Santa Ana, CA 92707, (800) 854-3112.

NAMA - National Convention and Tradeshow
October 5-7, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Serves the contract-food-service and office-coffee-service industries. Contact Susan Ralston, NAMA, 20 N. Wacker Dr., #3500, Chicago, IL 60606, (312) 346-0370.

Variety's Showbiz Expo NY
October 5-7, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. The premiere event for the entertainment production industry in New York. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-4820.

NASCORE 2000 North American Specialty Coffee & Beverage Retailers' Expo
October 6-8, RiverCentre Convention Complex, St. Paul, Minnesota. Contact Jan Gibson, Fresh Cup Publishing Co., P.O. Box 14827, Portland, OR 97293, (800) 548-0551.

Northeast Pizza Show
October 11-12, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pizza industry supply and service show. Contact Bill Oakley, McFadden ProTech Publishing, 137 E. Market St., New Albany, IN 47150, (812) 949-0909.

The Pet Industry Christmas Trade Show
October 13-15, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Chicago. One of the pet industry's largest order-writing shows. Contact H.H. Backer Associates Inc., 200 S. Michigan Ave., #840, Chicago, IL 60604, (312) 663-4040.

Art Methods & Materials Show 2000
October 15-17, Pasadena Center, Pasadena, California. What's new in art materials. Contact VNU Expositions, P.O. Box 17413, Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC 20041, (703) 318-0300.

InformServices 2000
October 19-20, Navy Pier-Festival Hall, Chicago. Business printing expo, with products ranging from business forms to office products. Contact Document Management Industries Association, 433 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301, (703) 836-6232.

Amusement Industry Expo
October 24-26, International Exposition Center, Cleveland. Contact Offinger Management Co., 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 3388, Zanesville, OH 43702, (740) 452-4541.

Mid-Atlantic Foodservice, Lodging & Beverage Expo
October 25-26, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium, Maryland. Contact Kitty Whittington, The Restaurant Association of Maryland, 6301 Hillside Ct., Columbia, MD 21046, (800) 874-1313.

In-Cosmetics USA
November 16-18, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Materials used in the production process of cosmetics, toiletries and fragrances. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-4820.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Virtual Expo
Ongoing online virtual show at www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market