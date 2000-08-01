Expert Help

Need business advice from someone who's been there and done that? Then consider forming an advisory board with the help of the President's Resource Organization (PRO).

Companies with $750,000 to $50 million in sales benefit most from PRO's services, which include helping entrepreneurs form their boards of advisors, handling the administrative duties associated with establishing the groups and scheduling monthly four-hour strategy sessions. A trained facilitator recruits all board members and leads the meetings.

In addition to meetings, PRO members can participate in business seminars held throughout the year. Advisory board members can also post questions and solutions on the PRO bulletin board.

There is a $3,000 annual cost to become a member. There are boards in Chicago; Detroit; Manchester, New Hampshire; Palm Springs, California; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

To inquire about membership, call (800) 276-2233.


