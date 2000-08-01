Grant Opportunity

Contest could jump-start your business.

August 1, 2000 1 min read

Entrepreneurs interested in winning one of 10 grants available-worth $10,000 each-to help them start or grow a business have until August 27 to apply for the funding. The grants have been made available from the U.S. West NewVentures $100,000 Seed Money Competition, and business owners in 14 different states (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming) may apply.

To submit an application, log on to www.uswest.com/smbusiness/startup or call (888) 405-0080 and request to have Document 50 sent via a fax-back system. A total of 50 entrepreneurs will be selected to participate in phase two, which requires submission of a complete business plan. The 10 winners will be chosen from this group.