4 Ways GPS Tracking Can Improve Your Small Business's Day-to-Day Operations

After all, we're all a little more serious about our work when the boss is watching, right?

There are many benefits to having a mobile/remote workforce; for some businesses, it’s an unavoidable requirement. Yet, as with anything that offers benefits, you'll encounter challenges: The issue we hear about time and time again is the challenge a remote workforce presents to managers. After all, how can you effectively manage team members when you can’t see them?

However, there is some good news here. And the news is that mobile devices and applications are offering employers more and more solutions to managing their mobile businesses or teams. In this regard, I recently checked out some GPS tracking apps that can benefit small businesses, and here's what I learned:

1. Automated time sheets and payroll

Many companies are losing time and productivity by having their employees manually fill out time sheets, which employers then have to collect and process. But automating this process can help eliminate fraudulent time-keeping and inaccuracies.

By using a GPS-automated system like LiveViewGPS, you can ensure that your employees are actually at work when they punch in, and be sure they are not using company time for personal errands or tasks. This is especially significant for fleet management.

Easy access-reporting allows you to quickly export the hours that were worked, for efficient payroll processing: You no longer have to track your employees down for time sheets or check to ensure they added up their time correctly.

2. Improved employee productivity and communication

Blame human nature: But people are more productive when they're monitored. And, let’s be honest: If you thought someone was watching everything you did, there are a lot of things you wouldn't dream of doing!

A new study by psychology researcher Devasheesh Bhave of Concordia University found that electronic monitoring was, in fact, associated with higher performance. Not only that: He found that the more frequently workers were monitored, the better they performed.

This study was conducted observing call centers. But these findings also apply to delivery and transportation; having a vehicle-tracking system ensures your workforce will opt for the most efficient routes and complete the tasks at their scheduled locations in a more time-efficient matter.

Monitoring further allows the employer the ability to review the time it takes an employee to reach a place or complete a specified task, so that he or she can then be coached, and teams trained, to be more efficient in areas where they're lacking.

What's more, using mobile apps to get in touch with people on your team quickly and efficiently can save you a lot of headaches. When you're looking for the right app, choose one that can be accessed from mobile devices and desktops and allows you to send private messages as well as share information within teams.

Many transportation companies use Zello, a walkie-talkie app that can run safely from your mobile phone to prevent texting. Other companies find Slack to be an incredibly useful tool for keeping everyone on the same page and sharing vital information quickly.

3. Better customer service

At the end of the day, if the changes you are making are not ultimately benefiting your customer, are the changes worthwhile? LiveViewGPS will allow you to dispatch and route your employees to a customer site more efficiently.

With just a few clicks, you can easily see where all of your company vehicles are located and quickly send the closest employee to a specific customer. Not only can you then provide that customer with quicker service but you can provide an accurate arrival time rather than some vague estimate. Don’t forget that by improving productivity and eliminating cost-eating manual processes, you'll save your company money and ultimately pass those savings on to your customers, as well.

4. Reduced insurance costs

We’re back to human nature here: We all know that we drive just a little more safely and slowly when a police officer is right behind us. I can’t be the only one who automatically puts his hands at "10" and "2" when a cruiser appears behind me, right?

If your employees know that they are being tracked and that you will evaluate who is following procedures and safe practices (and who is not), they will be more likely to support the methods and practices you've outlined. This will cut down on accidents and costly tickets and thus provide you with a better insurance rate. What's more, should a vehicle be stolen, your GPS system will allow the police to trace and track down your car. Minimizing your risk in these areas, in turn, will help you save on insurance premiums.

Bottom line:

GPS tracking solutions are the future for mobile workforces. If you’re not using one of these systems, then you are not maximizing productivity and eliminating unnecessary costs and expenses. So, GPS tracking is a simple solution that will allow you to reap immediate benefits and grow your company accordingly.