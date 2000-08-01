How to Start a New Publishing Venture

Homebased expert Kim T. Gordon answers our readers' questions: What do I need to consider when starting an advertisement paper?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Question: My husband and I want to start an advertisement paper called Pet Gallery. It would be geared for the pet lover, and as far as I know, there's no paper like it in our general area. This paper would consist of photos and bios of people's pets and would also contain advertisements for pet cemeteries, pet shops, vets, pets for sale (with photo), classifieds for used pet supplies, pet-sitting services, kennels, dog training, grooming services and upcoming pet shows. I've already found a printer outside our area but am concerned with the layout of the paper. What else do I need to do to get this project off the ground?

Cheryl
Mountaintop, Pennsylvania

Answer: What a fun business concept! As you've probably discovered, getting a new publishing venture off the ground can take some time. There are important plans to put in place in at least four critical areas: distribution, sales, editorial content and layout.

Since your advertising rates will be based on your paper's circulation and the quality of its readership base, distribution is a key element. Not only is it important to have a large number of readers but they must also be individuals who can use your advertisers' services. To achieve this goal, you should set up agreements to distribute the newspaper in the places your target audience frequents--pet shops, groomers and veterinary clinics, for example.

As publisher of your newspaper, your principal job will be advertising sales. Initially, you'll need a prototype or first issue of your publication to use as a sales tool. You may have to offer free ads to compile this initial issue, so its publication will require a financial investment on your part. Your prototype issue should be presented to potential advertisers in your "media kit," the standard tool used for advertising sales. Contact your local newspapers and ask for copies of their kits so you can get a good idea of the necessary content. Typical kits include information on rates, publication and advertising closing dates, editorial calendars, readership surveys and testimonials.

To make your publication one readers will reach for time and again, its content must be useful and interesting. Include features and interviews with local pet experts and invite pet professionals, such as a local veterinarian, to submit regular columns. As for design and layout--these aren't do-it-yourself jobs and should be put in the hands of professionals. It may cost more, but your new paper will be an unproven advertising vehicle and the better it looks, the more readers and advertisers it will attract.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Write An Unforgettable Company Mission Statement

Starting a Business

Be Your Own Customer Before You Launch a Product

Starting a Business

3 Unparalleled Benefits of Starting a Business With Friends and Family