Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur Is Balancing Art and Business at Once

He also believes that everyone should pursue a hobby which helps to release tension and express themselves
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur Is Balancing Art and Business at Once
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“I feel sculpting gives me freedom of expression and helps me release built-up energies, says Bhavishya Wadhawan, who makes it a point to dirty his hands with mud water once in every 15 days. The 29-year-old founder of fitness brand 98Fit aims to inspire people to sculpt their body through lifestyle changes rather than making them starve and workout tirelessly. He also believes that everyone should pursue a hobby which helps to release tension and express themselves. His other hobbies include sports, drumming and trekking.

Sculpting to you is…

Freedom of expression.

You got introduced to sculpting...

During my initial years as an entrepreneur. I just stumbled upon this studio near my house and got really captivated looking at those human figurines.

Favorite sculpture...

Michelangelo’s David.

You practice sculpting...

Once in every 15 days.

Your favorite music… While Bryan Adams is my comfort rhythm, David Guetta pumps up my day.

Gadgets you are hooked on to...

Surface Book 2 is my latest addiction. Samsung Gear s2 is helping me maintain my fitness goal and Samsung S8 is for everything else in between.

Thrilling experiences...

Exploring the unexplored peaks both in business and while trekking.

Favorite sports

Squash and cycling mostly.

Fashion mantra...

Keeping it minimalistic.

Cuisine you love...

My taste buds prefer Mughlai the most.

Favourite destination...

Dubai, its a real blend between the Middle East and Western culture.

One activity that calms you down...

Drumming for me is a way to express my emotions and it helps me clear my mind to see beyond.

Your fitness regime is...

Early morning cycling and a game of squash everyweek.

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Here's How This Most Online-searched Celebrity Deals with Her Business

Entrepreneurs

How to Maintain a Professional Relationship After a Business Partnership Falls Through

Entrepreneurs

The 3 Truths Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Beating the Competition