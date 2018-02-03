This Entrepreneur Is Balancing Art and Business at Once

He also believes that everyone should pursue a hobby which helps to release tension and express themselves

“I feel sculpting gives me freedom of expression and helps me release built-up energies, says Bhavishya Wadhawan, who makes it a point to dirty his hands with mud water once in every 15 days. The 29-year-old founder of fitness brand 98Fit aims to inspire people to sculpt their body through lifestyle changes rather than making them starve and workout tirelessly. He also believes that everyone should pursue a hobby which helps to release tension and express themselves. His other hobbies include sports, drumming and trekking.

Sculpting to you is…

Freedom of expression.

You got introduced to sculpting...

During my initial years as an entrepreneur. I just stumbled upon this studio near my house and got really captivated looking at those human figurines.

Favorite sculpture...

Michelangelo’s David.

You practice sculpting...

Once in every 15 days.

Your favorite music… While Bryan Adams is my comfort rhythm, David Guetta pumps up my day.

Gadgets you are hooked on to...

Surface Book 2 is my latest addiction. Samsung Gear s2 is helping me maintain my fitness goal and Samsung S8 is for everything else in between.

Thrilling experiences...

Exploring the unexplored peaks both in business and while trekking.

Favorite sports

Squash and cycling mostly.

Fashion mantra...

Keeping it minimalistic.

Cuisine you love...

My taste buds prefer Mughlai the most.

Favourite destination...

Dubai, its a real blend between the Middle East and Western culture.

One activity that calms you down...

Drumming for me is a way to express my emotions and it helps me clear my mind to see beyond.

Your fitness regime is...

Early morning cycling and a game of squash everyweek.

