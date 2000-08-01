HP Jornada 548
Undoubtedly cranky about Palm's dominance in the handheld PC market, Hewlett Packard has fired back with a formidable response: the HP Jornada 548 ($599). Sporting 32MB RAM, a 133 MHz 32-bit Hitachi processor and eight hours of battery life, Jornada's distinguishing characteristics are its brilliant color-display panel and its ability to offer relatively robust multimedia capability. It also runs on Microsoft's new PocketPC operating system, which promises seamless compatibility with existing Microsoft software. Definitely worth a test drive.
J.W. Dysart, a
software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written
for
more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business
Start-Ups.