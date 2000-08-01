HP Jornada 548

A new handheld to get your palms onto
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Undoubtedly cranky about Palm's dominance in the handheld PC market, Hewlett Packard has fired back with a formidable response: the HP Jornada 548 ($599). Sporting 32MB RAM, a 133 MHz 32-bit Hitachi processor and eight hours of battery life, Jornada's distinguishing characteristics are its brilliant color-display panel and its ability to offer relatively robust multimedia capability. It also runs on Microsoft's new PocketPC operating system, which promises seamless compatibility with existing Microsoft software. Definitely worth a test drive.













J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for
more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business
Start-Ups.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market