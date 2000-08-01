Lawn firm offers free articles on legal issues surrounding family businesses.

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hale and Dorr LLP ranks high among the nation's most respected law firms, and at this Web site, they're giving away juicy papers on family business issues such as succession planning, family foundations and the advantages of forming a company advisory board. Articles cover a broad spectrum of issues-from prenuptial agreements to the advantages of LLCs-and even though most are written by Hale and Dorr Lawyers, they're both readable and useful.