3 Ways Intelligent Automation Can Help Grow Your Business

AI and robots are already being used to great advantage by businesses no bigger than yours.

February 15, 2018 3 min read

You can stop trying to imagine the future of A.I. because, believe it or not, the future is here. While robots aren’t yet walking our dogs or doing our grocery shopping, A.I. certainly is a growing presence in the business world. The growth in this industry is astounding.

In fact, most of the top 100 artificial intelligence startups are based in the US. This means that the trends for intelligent automation are becoming increasingly visible. But what is intelligent automation?

It is specially designed software that detects products or objects in images, pulls data from documents or manipulates information. These software robots have been trained to complete tasks that have a “human” quality. They can adapt and learn the more they work.

Now that you know what it is, let’s talk about three ways intelligent automation can help your business:

1. Increase productivity

Imagine a 25-percent increase in staff productivity. That’s what a restaurant in labor-short Singapore expected when they implemented their new “flying waiters.” These drones are designed to deliver plates to diners while the employees perform other tasks.

This is just one example of the opportunities to increase your employees’ productivity using RPA, or robotic process automation. Using these software robots, your basic business computing can be done efficiently, freeing up your employees for the non-repetitive and more creative tasks.

While you are imagining the many ways you can increase your business’s productivity, don’t forget about the common human errors you can avoid.

2. Reduce common human errors

As more businesses turn to automation in an effort to relieve their human workers of repetitive tasks, they are also avoiding many common human errors, making these businesses much more efficient.

Software robots can learn and adapt far more efficiently than most human workers. In chatbot programs, for example, this feature is especially helpful for standard customer service needs.

The chatbots continuously gather information as they are used, and they use that information to help your customers.

With the increasing availability of intelligent automation, what return can you expect to see on your investment?

3. Improve your ROI

Now that you have implemented software robots for tasks that you no longer need employees to do, imagine the possibilities for the return on your investment.

You hire fewer employees and pay less in salaries, wages, training, and benefits.

You invest in the automated software and equipment and outsource your maintenance.

With increased productivity and reduced human errors, your average costs for the same work will be much less, which can exponentially increase your return. What business owner wouldn’t want that?

Now that you’ve learned how these trends can help grow your business, what’s next? To move forward, discover ways to adapt intelligent automation into your business. Do your research, invest in the technology and watch your business grow.