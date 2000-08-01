Web Site

Information on business malpractice insurance
Do you have business malpractice insurance? Probably not-most entrepreneurs have never heard of it. This is a new kind of policy that's catching on quickly as more suits are filed claiming negligence or worse, and judges and juries are returning claims against entrepreneurs. Sound worrisome? Get the scoop on insurance protections available to you at ePolicy.com. The site aims to sell you insurance from various providers, buy even if you're not buying, the site's worth a visit to learn more about malpractice insurance and why you need it. If you're persuaded, there are button to click to receive instant online quotes.

