Rohan Murty Dons the Cover of Entrepreneur India's 35 Under 35
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
They are the set of millennials who have worked towards etching their names in truly golden words. Entrepreneur magazine is glad to present the game changers of 2018 as they represent the very idea of leadership not just in the workplace but across society in general. For us, they have the power of taking charge. Our fiery set of 35 under 35; second year in a row now has become a bar of achievement for many. Interestingly, NR Narayana Murthy had an ambition of becoming an entrepreneur before turning 35. This time, ironically, we have Mr. Murthy’s son Rohan Murty on the cover for charting his own path. This year’s list is an interesting mix of artists, yogis, sports champions and entrepreneurs from host of industries doing path-breaking work.
Methodology
Our research process was three fold:
a) Interviews by the Entrepreneur India team and various other sources including media coverage.
B) Inviting nominations on www.entrepreneurindia.com/35under35
c) spreading the word through advertisement and social media.
We have only taken for consideration those who were under the age of 35 as on February 01, 2018 to make sure it matches with the magazine cutoff date accurately. In the case of enterprises with multiple co-founders, we have considered those wherein all of them are under the age of 35.
List :
Dr. Rohan Narayana Murty, 34, Founder, Murty Classical Library of India
Sunil Chhetri, 33, Captain, Indian Soccer Team
Umesh Sachdev, 32, CEO and Co-founder, Uniphore
Tanmay Bhat, 30, Co-founder, All India Bakchod (AIB)
Diljit Dosanjh, 34, Singer and Actor
Akshar, 34, Founder, Akshar Yoga
Hardik Patel, 24, Social and Political Activist
Karthik Naralasetty, 28, Founder, Socialblood
Gurmehar Kaur, 20, Activist and Author
Aniruddha Sharma, 30, Co-founders, Carbon Clean
Gaurav Munjal, 27, Roman Saini, 26, and Hemesh Singh, 25, Co-founders, Unacademy
Sagar Daryani, 31, Vinod Homagai, 32, and Shah Miftaur Rehman, 31, Co-founders, Wow! Momo
Trishneet Arora, 24, Founder and CEO, TAC Security
Gaurav Mehta, 34, Director, Jaipur Watch Company
Ritesh Malik, 28, Founder and MD, Innov8 Coworking
Prabhdeep Singh, 29, Co-founder and CEO, Antoine Poirson, 32, Co-founder and COO, Jose Leon, 32, Co-founder and CTO, Stanplus
Arun Chandru Raju, 32, Co-founder and Director, Pandorum Technologies
Shuchi Pandya, 34, Founder and CEO, Pipa+Bella
Rakesh Deshmukh, 34, Co-founder and CEO, Indus OS
Kabeer Biswas, 33, Co-founder and CEO, Dunzo
Arpit Dhupar, 25, Kushagra Srivastava, 22 and Prateek Sachan, 23, Co-founders, Chakra Innovation
Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, 27, Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, 27, Razorpay
Munaf Kapadia, 29, Chief Eating Officer, The Bohri Kitchen
Richa Talwar, 33, Co-founder, Sustenance
Sahil Vora, 33, Founder and Managing Director, Rushabh Vora, 31, Co-founder & Director; SILA
Ambar Srivastava, 32, Founder, Wrig Nanosystem
Manushi Chillar, 20, Miss World
Shreya Mishra, 27, Co-founder and CEO, Flyrobe
Shalabh Gupta, 32, Founder and CEO, KivaShots
Farid Ahsan, 25, Bhanu Pratap Singh, 26 & Ankush Sachdeva, 24, Co-founders, ShareChat
Arunabh Sinha, 34, Founder and CEO, UClean
Jinder Mahal, 26, Wrestler
Janhavi Joshi, 25 and Nupura Kirloskar, 25, Co-founder, Bleetech
Satish Kannan, 28, Enbasekar Dinadayalane, 29, Co-founders, DocsApp
Anindya Dutta, 34, Sandeep Dalmia, 31, Co-founders, Stanza Living
(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)