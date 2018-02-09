Rohan Murty Dons the Cover of Entrepreneur India's 35 Under 35

After months of deliberation, we bring to you 35 young stars of the Indian start-up ecosystem

February 9, 2018 3 min read

They are the set of millennials who have worked towards etching their names in truly golden words. Entrepreneur magazine is glad to present the game changers of 2018 as they represent the very idea of leadership not just in the workplace but across society in general. For us, they have the power of taking charge. Our fiery set of 35 under 35; second year in a row now has become a bar of achievement for many. Interestingly, NR Narayana Murthy had an ambition of becoming an entrepreneur before turning 35. This time, ironically, we have Mr. Murthy’s son Rohan Murty on the cover for charting his own path. This year’s list is an interesting mix of artists, yogis, sports champions and entrepreneurs from host of industries doing path-breaking work.

Methodology

Our research process was three fold:

a) Interviews by the Entrepreneur India team and various other sources including media coverage.

B) Inviting nominations on www.entrepreneurindia.com/35under35

c) spreading the word through advertisement and social media.

We have only taken for consideration those who were under the age of 35 as on February 01, 2018 to make sure it matches with the magazine cutoff date accurately. In the case of enterprises with multiple co-founders, we have considered those wherein all of them are under the age of 35.

List :

Dr. Rohan Narayana Murty, 34, Founder, Murty Classical Library of India

Sunil Chhetri, 33, Captain, Indian Soccer Team

Umesh Sachdev, 32, CEO and Co-founder, Uniphore

Tanmay Bhat, 30, Co-founder, All India Bakchod (AIB)

Diljit Dosanjh, 34, Singer and Actor

Akshar, 34, Founder, Akshar Yoga

Hardik Patel, 24, Social and Political Activist

Karthik Naralasetty, 28, Founder, Socialblood

Gurmehar Kaur, 20, Activist and Author

Aniruddha Sharma, 30, Co-founders, Carbon Clean

Gaurav Munjal, 27, Roman Saini, 26, and Hemesh Singh, 25, Co-founders, Unacademy

Sagar Daryani, 31, Vinod Homagai, 32, and Shah Miftaur Rehman, 31, Co-founders, Wow! Momo

Trishneet Arora, 24, Founder and CEO, TAC Security

Gaurav Mehta, 34, Director, Jaipur Watch Company

Ritesh Malik, 28, Founder and MD, Innov8 Coworking

Prabhdeep Singh, 29, Co-founder and CEO, Antoine Poirson, 32, Co-founder and COO, Jose Leon, 32, Co-founder and CTO, Stanplus

Arun Chandru Raju, 32, Co-founder and Director, Pandorum Technologies

Shuchi Pandya, 34, Founder and CEO, Pipa+Bella

Rakesh Deshmukh, 34, Co-founder and CEO, Indus OS

Kabeer Biswas, 33, Co-founder and CEO, Dunzo

Arpit Dhupar, 25, Kushagra Srivastava, 22 and Prateek Sachan, 23, Co-founders, Chakra Innovation

Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, 27, Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, 27, Razorpay

Munaf Kapadia, 29, Chief Eating Officer, The Bohri Kitchen

Richa Talwar, 33, Co-founder, Sustenance

Sahil Vora, 33, Founder and Managing Director, Rushabh Vora, 31, Co-founder & Director; SILA

Ambar Srivastava, 32, Founder, Wrig Nanosystem

Manushi Chillar, 20, Miss World

Shreya Mishra, 27, Co-founder and CEO, Flyrobe

Shalabh Gupta, 32, Founder and CEO, KivaShots

Farid Ahsan, 25, Bhanu Pratap Singh, 26 & Ankush Sachdeva, 24, Co-founders, ShareChat

Arunabh Sinha, 34, Founder and CEO, UClean

Jinder Mahal, 26, Wrestler

Janhavi Joshi, 25 and Nupura Kirloskar, 25, Co-founder, Bleetech

Satish Kannan, 28, Enbasekar Dinadayalane, 29, Co-founders, DocsApp

Anindya Dutta, 34, Sandeep Dalmia, 31, Co-founders, Stanza Living

