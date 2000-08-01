Financial and business information on more than 180 countries worldwide

August 1, 2000

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

It's not the prettiest site, but WinSell.com is a fast way to locate information and resources in over 180 countries. This isn't a travel site, although it has plenty of information about hotels. Its real strength is the incredible array of links-to just about every stock exchange in the world, to investment bankers pretty much everywhere, venture capital sources here and abroad, and lots more. Want to know about tax havens? WinSell offers links to countries from Andorra to Vanuatu. Need to look into Albania's Economic Development Agency? Information is here. Next time you're hunting for data about business abroad, click into this site and you just may find what you're seeking.