Entrepreneurs

India's New Class of Entrepreneurs

At Entrepreneur, we are back with our annual 35-under-35 'class of 2018'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India's New Class of Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

R ecently, I was at a conference session in IIT Bombay E-summit with one of the young Indian entrepreneurs Divyank Turakhia, who truly denotes journey of entrepreneurship. During the chat, he said something which really got me thinking - “passion for something will get you into business but you can only go long if you are making money. If you are not aiming for commercial success from the day one (funded or otherwise), you can’t carry on for long.” And how true it is, passion can be a great kickstarter but, eventually, it is your pride that you need to put on the line and do what it takes to make your business successful.

At Entrepreneur, we are back with our annual 35-under-35 ‘class of 2018’. It is about the next generation of entrepreneurs and game-changers, the ultimate class of millennials across industries, who will reinvent everything over the next century and will make the greatest impact with their undertakings in the next 25 years. This year, the class is truly diverse with millennials who come from the field of tech, literature, sports, food and so many. The founders you’ll come across in the ensuing pages are purpose oriented, committed to change and real. They all have something to teach and we have invited them to share their winning formula on February 14 at J.W. Marriott, New Delhi. Join us for an evening that promises fun and enthusiasm.

The issue also looks into the tea sector. Over cups of steaming chai, we sat with the new breed of tea-preneurs, to discuss why tea lounges are the next big thing and has the potential to surpass the coffee culture. Moreover, if you missed the action at the Startup 2018, catch up on the best part of the show. Watch out for our next issue on ‘Women Entrepreneur’ as we look into the Indian landscape how women are creating brilliant and creative enterprises that are sustainable and scalable

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Mahesh Bhupathi: Knowing the Man Outside the Tennis Court & Inside Boardroom

Entrepreneurs

A Doctor's Guide to Building a Business in the Digital World

Entrepreneurs

How to Maintain a Professional Relationship After a Business Partnership Falls Through