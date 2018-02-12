India's New Class of Entrepreneurs

At Entrepreneur, we are back with our annual 35-under-35 'class of 2018'

February 12, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

R ecently, I was at a conference session in IIT Bombay E-summit with one of the young Indian entrepreneurs Divyank Turakhia, who truly denotes journey of entrepreneurship. During the chat, he said something which really got me thinking - “passion for something will get you into business but you can only go long if you are making money. If you are not aiming for commercial success from the day one (funded or otherwise), you can’t carry on for long.” And how true it is, passion can be a great kickstarter but, eventually, it is your pride that you need to put on the line and do what it takes to make your business successful.

At Entrepreneur, we are back with our annual 35-under-35 ‘class of 2018’. It is about the next generation of entrepreneurs and game-changers, the ultimate class of millennials across industries, who will reinvent everything over the next century and will make the greatest impact with their undertakings in the next 25 years. This year, the class is truly diverse with millennials who come from the field of tech, literature, sports, food and so many. The founders you’ll come across in the ensuing pages are purpose oriented, committed to change and real. They all have something to teach and we have invited them to share their winning formula on February 14 at J.W. Marriott, New Delhi. Join us for an evening that promises fun and enthusiasm.

The issue also looks into the tea sector. Over cups of steaming chai, we sat with the new breed of tea-preneurs, to discuss why tea lounges are the next big thing and has the potential to surpass the coffee culture. Moreover, if you missed the action at the Startup 2018, catch up on the best part of the show. Watch out for our next issue on ‘Women Entrepreneur’ as we look into the Indian landscape how women are creating brilliant and creative enterprises that are sustainable and scalable