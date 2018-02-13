Events

UAE 'Treps, Go From Idea To Business In 54 Hours With Startup Weekend Sharjah

UAE 'Treps, Go From Idea To Business In 54 Hours With Startup Weekend Sharjah
Image credit: Startup Weekend Dubai
A scene from Startup Weekend Dubai
Entrepreneur Staff
Are you an innovator or an aspiring entrepreneur in the UAE who has an exciting startup idea but don’t know how to take the next step? You should head to be a part of Startup Weekend Sharjah to be held on February 15-17, 2018 at Sheraa Hub, in the American University of Sharjah. A three-day startup crash course of sorts, Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event that brings together designers, developers, entrepreneurs, and other domain experts to help them go from ideas to reality.

Globally, Startup Weekend editions follow the same format- participants pitch their startup idea and receive feedback from other members, teams are formed for the top ideas (as picked by popular vote), and the teams then get going on a three-day process of coding, designing, determining business model etc. At the end of the event, the teams present their solutions to the local entrepreneurial stakeholders for feedback and prizes (there's AED35,000 waiting for the winning startup, say the organizers). 

“Whether you are looking for feedback on an idea, a co-founder, specific skill sets, or a team to help you execute, Techstars Startup Weekends are the perfect environment in which to test your idea and take the first steps towards launching your own startup,” reads the website of Startup Weekend Sharjah, that’s organized by Techstars and Sheraa. This year, Startup Weekend Sharjah is set to host coaches and mentors including Asim Janjua, Design Director, ConsenSys, Mashal Waqar, co-founder and CTO, The Tempest, Tiberiu Iacomi, Chief Probability Officer, The Improbable Agency, and Areej Essa, Advocate, IBM among others, to guide the teams. Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and social initiative Sandooq Al Watan are the partners to the event.

If you are interested to take you idea to the next level, hurry and register your presence here.

