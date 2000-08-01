This site aims to be your one-stop Internet selling tool.

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

From providing a sales-prospecting tool-one click shows you names of possible customers culled from a list of numbering more than 15 million-to offering private Web space for storing information about sales calls you've made, Sales.com aims to be your one-stop Internet selling tool. Another plus: "Briefings" provide concise but informative snapshots of more than 100,000 companies, so you can hone pitches to suit prospects. A strength of Sales.com is its strong support from very big players, including Siebel Systems (which owns a chunk of the company) and Sun Microsystems. The technology here is slick, but it's also "transparent," meaning it works well enough that you won't notice it.