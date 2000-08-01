Going .Going.

Get in on the action-for cheap-via ad auctions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If only vintage Barbie dolls and discount computers on eBay come to mind when you hear the word "auction," you just might be missing out on some big savings on your advertising buy. That's because a new crop of auction sites specializing in all types of advertising space now offer local, regional and national media properties-without the commissions traditionally paid to advertising agencies.

Sites such as OneMediaPlace.com, MagazineRemnants.com and AdOutlet.com are springing up all over the Web. Many of these sites offer two major benefits to buyers: discounted prices and hard-to-find media opportunities, like well-placed billboards traditionally reserved for long-term advertisers. Specialized sites, such as MagazineRemnants.com, offer opportunities based on media type.

"Advertisers can purchase ad space from the companies we represent simply by [visiting our Web site]," says Jerry Machovina, president and CEO of OneMediaPlace.com.

But like any Web opportunity, there are some caveats. Advertising agencies usually offer a planning service as part of the media- buying process, ensuring the best combination of reach and frequency to your market-so do your own homework before you buy. In addition, because some of the space available is remnant space-space that was unsold by the media's closing date-lead times may be much shorter, so your ads must be prepared and ready to ship quickly. And finally, make sure you're getting a good value. Don't overpay just because you're caught up in "auction mania."


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associations, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey, and creator of BoostYourBiz.com, an online marketing resource center. E-mail her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market