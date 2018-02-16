LG Styler Offers A Smart Way To Stay Stylish

February 16, 2018 2 min read

The new LG Styler allows you to essentially dry clean your clothes from the comfort of your home. With expanded interior space, items that were once too bulky like down jackets and padded winter coats can be cleaned too. The Styler is powered by LG’s innovative TrueSteam technology, which gently sanitizes garments and neutralizes unpleasant odors, removing over 99% of allergens and bacteria in clothing. The hot steam sprayed directly onto clothes sterilizes as well as straightens, while the Moving Hanger, which holds up to five items of clothing, shakes out remaining wrinkles.

Professional pieces are usually what drive up the laundry bill, so the Styler has targeted technology to launder your work clothes. The Easy Pants Crease Care feature reduces behind-the-knee creases on pants, and can even leave a crisp line down the center of each leg for a sharp finish. This process works for pants with a waist size up to 48-inches and leaves a crease up to 60 centimeters long.

The Styler is also an extension of LG’s smart home appliances with Wi-Fi compatibility. You can set various styling courses and track energy consumption using your smartphone. The companion app can be set up to notify you when the cleaning cycle done and for clothes with NFC tags, the app can scan the tag and inform the Styler which course is most effective– a smart way to stay stylish!

